Iraq’s Popular Mobilization forces reach Syrian border

Iraq's mostly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary forces reached the border with Syria Monday after securing a string of small villages west of Mosul, according to a spokesman for the group.



The paramilitary forces – mostly Shiite fighters with close ties to Iran referred to as the Popular Mobilization – began Monday's operation by pushing Daesh militants out of the center of the town of Baaj, some 40 km from the Syrian border, according to Shiite lawmaker Karim al-Nouri.



After securing the border area, Iraq's Popular Mobilization forces are ready to move inside Syrian territories, according to Hashim al-Mousawi, a leader with the powerful Al-Nujaba militia, a part of the alliance.



Syrian activists said leaflets were dropped Sunday on advancing Syrian soldiers and their allies, warning them to stay away from the border crossing of Tanf.



The activist-operated Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said that since Sunday, the U.S.-led coalition carried out more than 30 airstrikes on the city, killing 35 people and destroying a school on Raqqa's northern outskirts.

...