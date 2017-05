A car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad just after midnight Tuesday, killing 13 people and wounding 24, hospital and police officials said.



The attack came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours.



Iraqi commanders say the offensive, which recently entered its eight month, will mark the end of the ISIS caliphate in Iraq, but concede the group will likely increase insurgent attacks in the wake of military defeats.

