Two Saudi policemen hurt in bombing in restive Shiite town: SPA

Two policemen were wounded when a bomb exploded in Awamiya in eastern Saudi Arabia, where many of the country's Shi'ite Muslim minority live, state news agency SPA reported Tuesday.



Monday's attack was the second in two weeks targeting security forces deployed to guard workers busy razing the old part of the town, known as al-Musawara, which authorities say has been used by armed fugitives to escape arrest.



SPA quoted an interior ministry spokesman as saying that an improvised explosive device went off Monday morning outside the old quarter of Awamiya, wounding two police officers.

