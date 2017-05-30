S.Sudan troops tried for rape, murder in Juba compound attack

A South Sudan military court Tuesday opened the trial of 13 soldiers accused of raping foreign aid workers and murdering a local journalist during fighting in Juba last July.



The chilling attack cast a spotlight on atrocities by government troops but also led to a damning probe into the failure of United Nations peacekeepers to protect civilians, which led to the sacking of the force's commander.



An August 2015 peace deal collapsed last July when fierce fighting erupted in Juba between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar.



The report describes how on July 11, government forces attacked the Terrain compound housing some 50 employees of foreign organisations.

