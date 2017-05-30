As many as 30 migrants from Libya feared dead as Mediterranean toll tops 1,700: UN

Migrants rescued from a rubber boat that left Libya last week said as many as 30 people were trampled or drowned during their voyage as this year's Mediterranean death toll climbed to more than 1,700, the U.N. said Tuesday.



Migrant arrivals by sea to Italy are up about a third this year to roughly 60,000, and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has recorded more than 1,700 dead or missing.



On the same day, 33 bodies were retrieved, including 13 women and 7 children, when a wooden boat nearly capsized and dumped some 200 into the water as rescue operations began.

...