Ministers paint stark picture of Syria economy

Natural gas production has fallen 52 percent from 21 million cubic meters (657 million cubic feet) per day in 2010 to just nine million (282 million) in 2017 .



Ghanem said recent government victories, including the recapture of the Shaer oilfield last month, gave some cause for hope.



He predicted a modest increase in crude output over the next few months to around 12,000 bpd and an increase in natural gas output to 11.5 million cubic metres (360 million cubic feet) per day.



Syria generated about 49 billion kilowatts per hour before the war, but is now producing just 19 billion.

...