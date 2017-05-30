US-backed Syrian fighters reach gates of ISIS capital of Raqqa

U.S.-backed fighters on Tuesday reached the northern entrance of the Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of ISIS, amid intense clashes and airstrikes on Raqqa's northern and eastern edges, opposition activists said.



U.S.-backed fighters have pushed in toward the city, getting closer from all sides.



The activist-operated Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said that the U.S.-led coalition targeted areas of fighting north of the city near a major ISIS base known as Division 17 .



Earlier Tuesday, Syria's state media and the Observatory said at least 13 civilians were killed when ISIS militants shelled government-held neighborhoods in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor.

...