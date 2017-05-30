US says no announcement planned this week on expanding laptop ban

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security does not plan to announce an expansion of a ban on laptops in airline cabins this week after Secretary John Kelly spoke to European officials on Tuesday, a department spokesman said.



Kelly told "Fox News Sunday" over the weekend that he "might" ban laptops from airplane cabins on all international flights both into and out of the United States.



After meetings with airlines and European officials, the Department of Homeland Security has declined to offer a timetable for making a decision and instead said it would be made by Kelly on a review of threats.

