France's Macron meets Syrian opposition after talks with Assad ally Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed his support for Syria's opposition on Tuesday in a meeting with its chief coordinator, a day after hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key backer of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.



The unannounced meeting with Riad Hijab and a broader delegation from the Riyadh-based High Negotiations Committee (HNC), which includes political and armed groups, came as Macron seeks to review French policy on the six-year civil war.



Macron, a newcomer to international diplomacy, said on Monday that his priority in Syria was to eradicate Islamist militants.

...