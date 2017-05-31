Putin, Prince Mohammad praise oil, Syria talks

Russia and Saudi Arabia hailed their growing partnership in oil markets and dialogue on Syria Tuesday, in a departure from past hostilities between the top global producers and major players in the Middle East.



It was the second meeting between the two men over the past year following a breakthrough meeting in China, where Putin and Mohammad showed the first signs the world's two biggest oil exporters could clinch a deal to prop up oil prices.



Russia's military campaign in Syria to support President Bashar Assad in the past two years has effectively pitted the Kremlin in a direct military confrontation with Saudi Arabia as the kingdom has long fought for Assad's removal.

