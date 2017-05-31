U.S. starts providing weapons to Syrian Kurds

The United States said Tuesday it had started distributing arms to a Syrian Kurdish group battling to help retake Raqqa from Daesh (ISIS), as the forces reached the city's northern entrance.



Washington says that arming the Kurdish forces is necessary to recapturing Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital in Syria and a hub for planning attacks against the West.



U.S.-backed fighters have pushed in toward the city, getting closer from all sides.



The activist-operated Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said that the U.S.-led coalition targeted areas of fighting north of the city near a major Daesh base known as Division 17 .



In other developments, the Pentagon said pro-Syrian regime forces are again massing close to where U.S.-led warplanes bombed them this month, raising the likelihood of additional strikes.



That strike occurred inside an established "de-escalation zone" northwest of the garrison, and the Pentagon says it appeared that the forces were trying to build a "fire base" for artillery units.

