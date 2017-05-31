Bahraini court dissolves main secular opposition group

A Bahraini court Wednesday ordered the dissolution of the main secular Waad opposition group and the seizure of its assets, Waad said on its Twitter account.



The ruling is part of a wider crackdown by the Western-allied government that has included outlawing opposition groups, imprisoning and trying prominent rights campaigners and revoking the citizenship of a religious leader.



The Western-allied kingdom, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, has been a political flashpoint since "Arab Spring" protests in 2011 were put down by the Sunni-led government with the help of Gulf Arab states.



The crackdown entered a new phase last year when authorities banned the main Shi'ite Muslim opposition group, al-Wefaq, and revoked the citizenship of Ayatollah Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shi'ites.

