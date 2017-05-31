Israeli rule 'key cause' of Palestinian hardship: UN

Fifty years after Israel occupied the Palestinian territories, its policies in the West Bank and Gaza are at the root of Palestinian hardship, the United Nations said Wednesday.



Israel occupied the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during the 1967 Six-Day War.



A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 266 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP tally.



Others were shot dead during protests or clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.



However, Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes in the West Bank, including occupied east Jerusalem, had peaked, it said.

