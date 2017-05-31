Turkey says US arming of Syrian Kurdish militia 'extremely dangerous'

Turkey Tuesday said the U.S. arming of a Kurdish militia force deemed a terror group by Ankara was "extremely dangerous", and urged Washington to reverse its "mistake".



The Pentagon Tuesday said it had begun to transfer small arms and vehicles to the Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-Syrian Arab alliance fighting ISIS and containing Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) fighters.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Washington for the first time where the issue of U.S. support for the YPG was discussed on May 16, the Turkish foreign minister said.

