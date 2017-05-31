Editors from Egypt, Kenya given 2017 Women in News Award

Two women from Egypt and Kenya have been awarded the first WAN-IFRA Women in News Editorial Leadership Award in MENA and North Africa, organizers announced on Wednesday.



The Women in News (WIN) Editorial Leadership Award is part of WAN-IFRA's Gender and Media Freedom Strategy.



It has 80 member publisher groups that represent 18,000 publications in 120 countries.



The Women in News Editorial Leadership Award recognizes an exemplary contribution of an Editor to her newsroom -- and under her leadership the contribution of her newspaper -- to society.

