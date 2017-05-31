US-led strike kills founder of ISIS propaganda agency: activists

A US-led coalition air strike on eastern Syria has killed a founder of ISIS's notorious Amaq propaganda agency, Syrian opposition activists said on Wednesday.



According to Khaled, Mashaal worked as a media activist in Aleppo until late 2013, when he announced he was moving to "the land of the caliphate" in ISIS-held Al-Bab.



He went on to move to ISIS's Syrian bastion Raqqa, but fled to Mayadeen four months ago as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces drew near to the northern city, Khaled said.



The US-led coalition has been bombing ISIS targets in Syria since September 2014 and has been heavily bombing Mayadeen since last week.

