UAE-backed forces gain control over Aden airport

Forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have taken over the airport in the southern city of Aden, according to Yemeni security officials, further fueling tension between internationally recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the UAE.



The UAE contributed forces to the Saudi-led coalition that secured Hadi's return to the country following his exile in 2014 .



However, tensions have grown between Hadi and the UAE over control of Aden's airport, the main gateway to Yemen's second largest city.



Since then control of the airport had remained split between UAE-backed forces and Hadi supporters.



In May, Hadi sacked two senior officials from the south who allegedly supported the separation and had ties to the UAE.

