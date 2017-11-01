Iraq gains foothold at Kurdish-held frontier

The Iraqi military deployed Tuesday at one of the main land crossings with Turkey, gaining a foothold along the Kurdish-held frontier for the first time in decades and imposing one of Baghdad's central demands on the Kurds.



Iraq's entire land border with Turkey is located inside the Kurdish autonomous region, and has been controlled by the Kurds since before the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 .



The Iraqis set up positions between the Turkish and the Iraqi Kurdish checkpoints at the Habur border crossing between the Turkish town of Silopi and the Iraqi town of Zakho, a security source in Baghdad said.



Vehicles crossing the border would now be subject to three checks – by Turks, Iraqi forces and the Kurds.



An Iraqi official showed Reuters pictures of the Iraqi flag being raised at the border gate, where Iraqi and Turkish soldiers were deployed and Turkish flags also hoisted.



The balance of power between Iraqi central government forces and the autonomous Kurdish region has been transformed since the Kurds staged their referendum on Sept. 25 .

...