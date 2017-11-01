Russia, Turkey and Iran vow to convene Syria ‘congress’

Russia, Turkey and Iran pledged Tuesday in Kazakhstan to bring the Syrian regime and its opponents together for a "congress" to help nudge peace efforts toward a more lasting political settlement.



A joint statement released by Russia Iran and Turkey, which backs the rebels, referred to an "initiative of Russia" to put Syrian government representatives and opposition groups face-to-face.



A statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry website Tuesday listed 33 Syrian organizations invited to a "Congress of Syrian National Dialogue" in the Russian city of Sochi on Nov. 18 .



Those invited include the Kurdish-led authorities in northern Syria, Badran Jia Kurd, an adviser to the administration that governs Kurdish-led autonomous regions of Syria, told Reuters.



Iraq's Joint Operations Command said government troops – backed by U.S. airstrikes and Sunni tribal fighters – captured the village of Al-Obeidi, some 20 kilometers from the Syrian border on the eastern outskirts of the town.

