Iraq plans parliamentary polls for May 15

Iraq plans to hold parliamentary elections on May 15 to choose a prime minister, a statement from the prime minister's office said late Tuesday.



Abadi took over the premiership in 2014 from Nouri al-Maliki, a close ally of Iran held responsible for the army's collapse as Daesh (ISIS) militants swept through a third of Iraq.



The prime minister's office is reserved for Iraq's majority Shiite Arab community under a power-sharing system set up after the 2003 U.S-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, a Sunni Arab.

