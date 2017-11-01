Syrian opposition rejects Russia-sponsored peace initiative

The Syrian opposition has rejected a new, Russian-sponsored initiative to reach a political settlement to the Syrian conflict, and Turkey protested against the invitation of the Syrian Kurdish side as Moscow's peacemaking bid hit early complications on Wednesday.



A Russian negotiator said on Tuesday that Syrian groups who choose to boycott the congress risked being sidelined as the political process moves ahead.



Russia has invited 33 Syrian groups and political parties to what it calls a "Syrian Congress on National Dialogue".



Russian President Vladimir Putin first mentioned the idea of the congress last month, saying that he believed Moscow and the Syrian government would soon finally defeat militants in Syria.

