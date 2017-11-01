Banksy holds Balfour 'apology party' for Palestinians

Secretive British street artist Banksy held an event to apologise for the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration on Wednesday outside his hotel in the occupied West Bank.



The typically surreal event involved 50 children hosted by an actor dressed as Queen Elizabeth II for a British-style tea party.



Their party hats were bullet-riddled helmets with British flags on them, while tattered British flags were flown.



The British government has said it will mark Thursday's anniversary "with pride", with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attend a dinner in London with his British counterpart Theresa May.

