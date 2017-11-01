Activists ask US to suspend Bahrain prince's diplomatic visa

Activists on Wednesday asked the United States to suspend a diplomatic visa for a Bahrain prince over allegations that he tortured prisoners during the island kingdom's 2011 Arab Spring protests.



Bahrain long has denied the allegations against Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.



Meanwhile, Bahrain announced it had charged the imprisoned leader of what was the country's largest Shiite opposition group over allegedly communicating with Qatar, a country Manama now boycotts with three other Arab nations.



The group Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain sent letters to the U.S. State Department and Defense Department over their concerns about Prince Nasser.



The prince was appointed in September to Bahrain's Supreme Defense Council, its highest military authority.



Bahrain's government did not respond to a request for comment.

