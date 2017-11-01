Saudi-led strike kills 29 at Yemen market: rebel health office

A Saudi-led coalition air strike killed 29 people at a crowded marketplace in the heartland of the Iran-backed Shiite Huthi rebels in northern Yemen on Wednesday, Huthi health authorities said.



The alliance enforces an air blockade on rebel-held territory and is the only force whose warplanes are known to operate in Yemen's north along the Saudi border.



The war pits forces loyal to the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, which was expelled from the capital Sanaa in September 2014, against the Huthi rebels who drove them out and continue to control swathes of northern Yemen.



The conflict intensified in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the government's fight against the rebels.



The war has left more than 8,600 people dead since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 .

