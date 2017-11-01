Israel denies rights worker entry in anti-boycott push

Israel has denied entry to a U.S. employee of Amnesty International as part of controversial efforts to bar supporters of a boycott over its occupation of Palestinian territory, officials said Wednesday.



A spokeswoman for Israel's interior ministry said the office of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan had recommended he be denied entry over "BDS" -- the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.



Amnesty said its "campaign on settlements, which [Jarrar] plays a leading role in, does not call for a consumer boycott of Israeli settlement products.



In September, Amnesty said it was alarmed at reports Israel was planning to target its funding in retaliation for its stance against Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

