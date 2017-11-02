Coalition airstrike in Yemen kills 29

A suspected airstrike by the Arab-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen killed at least 29 people, including children, in the country's north, a Yemeni health official said Wednesday. Abdullah al-Ezi, head of the health office of the northern Saada province, said the airstrike struck a small hotel in a market, wounding 28 other people.



Hadi's forces have been battling the rebels over the past two days east of the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, and in areas close to the Saudi border, leaving over 100 dead on both sides.



The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and displaced 3 million others, and has pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

...