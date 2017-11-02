Bahrain accuses opposition leaders of spying for Qatar

Bahrain's public prosecutor Wednesday charged two leaders of the country's banned main opposition party of spying for Qatar, months after cutting ties with the neighboring Gulf monarchy amid a regional diplomatic row. Sheikh Ali Salman, secretary-general of the Al-Wefaq party, and Sheikh Hasan Sultan are accused of colluding with Qatar to carry out "hostile acts" in Bahrain and damage its national interests and prestige, according to a statement on state news agency BNA.



Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of financing terrorism.

...