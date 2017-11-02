Baghdad accuses Kurds of reneging on pullback deal

Tuesday, government forces took control of the key border crossing with Turkey after weeks of tensions between Baghdad and Irbil, the capital of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.



Wednesday, Barzani departed office, leaving his nephew to reconcile with the central government in Baghdad, with regional neighbors and with rival Kurdish parties.



His nephew Nerchivan, 51, who has served as prime minister for all but three years since 2006, is seen in Kurdish politics as a less polarizing figure, having warmer relations than his uncle with other rival Kurdish parties.



He also has a close working relationship with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has backed Baghdad in the central government's dispute with the Kurds since the referendum.

...