Refugees in Greece want transfer to Germany

A group of mainly Syrian women and children who have been stranded in Greece pitched tents across Parliament in Athens Wednesday in a protest against delays in reuniting with relatives in Germany. Some of the refugees, who say they have been in Greece for over a year, said they had begun a hunger strike.



Greek media have reported that Greece and Germany informally agreed in May to slow down refugee reunification, stranding families in Greece for months after they fled Syria's civil war.



Mouzalas said Greece had assurances from Germany that Refugees whose applications have been accepted will eventually go to Germany even if there are delays.



Nearly 150,000 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean so far this year, but the number landing in Italy is down by 30 percent compared to last year, and has plunged a whopping 69 percent since July, Italy's Interior Ministry said this week.

