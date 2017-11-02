Islamist arrested after attack near Tunis Parliament

A suspected Islamist militant wounded two policemen with a knife near the Parliament in Tunis Wednesday and was arrested, the Interior Ministry said. It was a rare incident in a country that has improved security since deadly attacks in 2015 .



Large numbers of police were deployed to the Bardo square in the aftermath of the attack, a witness said.



The square is opposite the Parliament and close to the Bardo museum, where 21 people, mostly European tourists, were killed in an attack by three gunmen in March 2015 .



Khelifa Chibani of Tunisia's national guard identified the attacker as Zied Gharbi.



The 2015 attacks severely damaged the economy, which has a large tourism sector at its Mediterranean beaches.

