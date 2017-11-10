Macron broaches Lebanon in surprise Saudi visit

French President Emmanuel Macron held hastily scheduled talks in Riyadh Thursday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, notably over Lebanon and Yemen.



However, the 32-year-old Saudi crown prince has emphasized closer ties with U.S. President Donald Trump at a time when Macron has in turn sought to improve relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia's Shiite rival for regional influence.



Macron has said he will travel to Iran in 2018, potentially becoming the first French president to travel there since 1971 .



The French presidency said Macron underlined his concerns regarding the humanitarian situation.



On Iran, Macron repeated earlier in Dubai that he wanted to keep the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump has challenged.

