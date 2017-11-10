Saudi graft purge 'raises a few concerns': Tillerson

Saudi Arabia's mass purge of elites accused of graft "raises a few concerns", US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday, adding Washington was closely monitoring the Gulf country's unprecedented probe into alleged embezzlement worth $100 billion.



More than 200 people are being held for questioning over what Saudi Arabia says is an estimated $100 billion embezzlement and corruption scandal, the biggest purge of the kingdom's elite in its modern history.



Washington is a staunch ally of Saudi Arabia, but there are fears the crown prince could be overreaching himself through the graft probe.

...