Under siege, Syria doctors improvise care

DOUMA, Syria: Surgical consultations via Facebook, reused sutures and gloves, and half-doses of expired drugs: Doctors in a besieged opposition enclave near Syria's capital are improvising to cope with shortages. Blood and skid marks stain the floor of a dimly lit operating room in Douma, a rebel-held town in the Eastern Ghouta region, where a surgeon was hard at work extracting medical sutures from a patient.



Since 2013, Syrian government troops have imposed a devastating siege on Eastern Ghouta, leading to rampant food and medical shortages and skyrocketing prices for whatever is available.



Eastern Ghouta's doctors, too, have had to make do with whatever is readily at hand.



They ration medication, giving patients half the required dose of drugs or expired medication, Omar tells AFP.



Hussam Adnan, a 44-year-old surgeon, was one of four doctors who, in October, performed an operation on an infant with an esophageal deformation.



We revived him, his pulse started up again and the smiles returned to our faces," Adnan says.



However, within 48 hours, their young patient – frail from a nutritional deficiency caused by food shortages – passed away from medical complications.

