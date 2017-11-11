Self-designed homes could be solution for Mosul

Self-designed homes based on traditional Iraqi architecture could be the solution to the housing crisis facing Mosul, where hundreds of thousands are expected to return following the end of three years of Daesh (ISIS) occupation.



According to the United Nations, nearly 1 million civilians fled in the three years since Daesh militants took the city, which Iraq declared liberated in July.



Iraqi government officials have estimated it will take at least five years and billions of dollars to rebuild Mosul.



Other finalist designs featured garden bridges over the Tigris river to provide housing and urban farms, and homes connected via a metro repurposed from a system of subterranean tunnels constructed by Daesh to aid its fighters.

...