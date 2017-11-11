Saudi purge unclear, but doesn’t amount to mass arrests: U.S.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's recent political purge is raises concerns and remains unclear but does not appear to amount to mass arrests, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Friday. Tillerson, who is traveling with U.S. President Donald Trump on an Asia trip, made the comments following talks with his Saudi counterpart this week.



Asked about the Saudi purge, Secretary of State Tillerson said he had spoken with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir about the situation Wednesday and that the recent crackdown did not yet amount to formal arrests.

