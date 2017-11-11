Saudis, allies reopen Yemen land border crossings

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement reopened a land border crossing, partly easing a blockade imposed earlier this week, but aid agencies warned of famine and a health catastrophe if other ports stay shut.



The Al-Wadea border crossing, linking Saudi Arabia with territory in eastern Yemen controlled by the Saudi-backed government, was reopened Thursday, a Yemeni official and witnesses said, letting food and other supplies across.



The United Nations has said that a total blockade of Yemen could cause a famine that could kill millions.



Iran denies arming the Houthis and blames the conflict in Yemen on Riyadh.



Despite the coalition intervention on behalf of Hadi, his government's authority is still largely confined to Yemen's south and areas along the Saudi border.



The Houthis Tuesday threatened to attack ports and airports in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to a tightened blockade of Yemen enforced by the coalition.

