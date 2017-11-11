Year after Daesh ouster, Sirte locals still wary

Nearly a year after Daesh (ISIS) was driven from its Libyan stronghold Sirte, residents surveying their wrecked homes feel neglected and vulnerable, still afraid of the militant threat that has waned but not vanished.



Last month, Daesh gunmen staged a suicide attack in Misrata, the coastal city about 230 km to the northwest that led the campaign last year to expel the militants from Sirte.



Divisions among Libya's many armed factions and uncertainty over how long the forces from Misrata that drove Daesh out will remain in Sirte are compounding residents' worries.



Sirte, the home city of former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, was pounded by nearly 500 U.S. airstrikes between August and December last year.



The forces that led the campaign against Daesh in Sirte last year are nominally loyal to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli to the west – and Sirte now represents the eastern limit of their control.



Up to 3,000 homes need to be built so families forced to live in other parts of Sirte or Misrata can return.

...