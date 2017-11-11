Gunmen target Egypt truck convoy, nine killed

Suspected militants shot dead at least nine truck drivers in Egypt's Sinai region late Thursday when they targeted a transport convoy, setting the vehicles on fire, medical and security sources said Friday. Egypt's security forces have since 2014 been battling a Daesh (ISIS) affiliate in northern Sinai, where militants have mostly hit police and soldiers but also occasionally targeted infrastructure and businesses.



Security forces have also faced attacks in the Western Desert region bordering Libya, where security sources say a former Egyptian special forces officer-turned-militant allied to Al-Qaeda was responsible for an ambush on a police operation last month.



Egypt has long sought to portray terrorism as a threat originating outside its borders, but experts say the insurgency in Sinai is rooted in long-standing local grievances.

