Tens of thousands commemorate Arafat in Gaza

Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered in Gaza Saturday to commemorate the death of veteran leader Yasser Arafat in the first such memorial since 2007 .



The anniversary event was billed as a show of national unity after Hamas struck a reconciliation agreement last month with the rival Fatah movement founded and led by Arafat until his death in 2004 .



Tens of thousands of people from across the Gaza Strip poured into Saraya Square in Gaza City from early morning, hours before the keynote speeches were due to be delivered.



On Thursday, several thousand people attended an Arafat anniversary event in Gaza organised by Fatah.

...