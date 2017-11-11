Mass graves holding '400 Deash victims' found in Iraq

Iraqi forces search the site of a suspected mass grave containing the remains of victims of the Islamic State group, near the former al bakara military base on November 11, 2017, south west of Hawija. / AFP / Marwan IBRAHIM
Iraqi forces advance to edge of final Daesh bastion al-Qaim
Iraq says about to launch final offensive on Daesh
Rapid Kirkuk recovery displays Iraq army prowess
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Iraqi forces advance to edge of final Daesh bastion al-Qaim
Iraq says about to launch final offensive on Daesh
Rapid Kirkuk recovery displays Iraq army prowess
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE