Bahrain says militants hit oil pipeline, opening new front

An explosion ripped through a pipeline belonging to Bahrain's state-run oil company and sent flames shooting up into the night sky, with government officials on Saturday blaming the blast on an attack by militants guided by Iran.



However, it potentially opens a new front in the low-level insurgency plaguing Bahrain since its 2011 Arab Spring protests.



Iran had no immediate comment Saturday, though it long has denied being behind Bahrain's militant groups.



However, that campaign of bombings and shootings had not seen the island's oil infrastructure targeted, even immediately after Emirati and Saudi forces helped Bahrain put down its 2011 Arab Spring protests.

