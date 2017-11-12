Bahrain dissident who 'spied' for Qatar to stand trial

Bahraini Shiite opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman will face trial later this month for "spying" for Qatar, the state prosecution said Sunday.



The investigation into purported links between Salman and Qatar was first launched in August, after a quartet of Arab countries -- Bahrain included -- accused their gas-rich neighbor of supporting terrorism and close relations with Shiite Iran.



It alleged that Qatar's former premier Sheikh Hamad bin Jassem al-Thani contacted Salman -- then head of Bahrain's largest opposition group, Al-Wefaq -- in 2011 and asked him to urge protesters to flood the streets and ramp up pressure on the state.



The Shiite Muslim movement has called for Bahrain to become a constitutional monarchy.

...