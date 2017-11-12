UN begins evacuating refugees from Libya to Niger

A group of vulnerable refugees from several African countries, who had been stuck in war-ravaged Libya, have been evacuated to Niger, the U.N. said Sunday.



The U.N. refugee agency said the evacuation of 25 "extremely vulnerable refugees" from Libya Saturday marked the first of its kind.



Extracting the refugees from Libya should make it easier for possible resettlement countries to evaluate their cases.



UNHCR in September urgently called for 40,000 resettlement places for refugees in the 15 countries, pointing out that since the beginning of the year, only 6,700 places had been provided.

