Israel signals free hand in Syria as US Russia expand truce

Israel signaled Sunday that it would keep up military strikes across its frontier with Syria to prevent any encroachment by Iranian-allied forces, even as the United States and Russia try to build up a cease-fire in the area.



In televised remarks opening Israel's weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not speak about the new U.S.-Russian arrangement for Syria.



That was an allusion to Israeli military strikes in Syria, carried out against suspected Hezbollah or Iranian arms depots or in retaliation for attacks from the Syrian-held Golan.



Russia, which has a long-term military garrison in Syria, has said it wants foreign forces to quit the country eventually.

