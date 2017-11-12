Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack warships, oil tankers if ports stay closed

Yemen's armed Houthi movement said on Sunday it could attack warships and oil tankers from enemy countries in retaliation against the closure of Yemeni ports by a Saudi-led military coalition last week.



Two days later, the Saudi-led coalition responded by closing access to Yemeni ports, saying this was needed to stop arms reaching the Houthis.



Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said in September his group could target Saudi oil tankers should the coalition attack Yemen's main port at Hodeidah.



Ports in Houthi-held areas have remained shut.

...