U.N. begins evacuating refugees from Libya to Niger

A group of vulnerable refugees from several African countries who had been stuck in war-ravaged Libya have been evacuated to Niger, the U.N. said Sunday. The U.N. refugee agency said the evacuation of 25 "extremely vulnerable refugees" from Libya Saturday marked the first of its kind.



Extracting the refugees from Libya should make it easier for possible resettlement countries to evaluate their cases.



The U.N. agency has called for countries around the world to step up and offer desperately needed resettlement places to an estimated 277,000 refugees stranded in 15 countries along the central Mediterranean migration route.

