Aid reaches rebel town near Syrian capital: Red Cross

Desperately needed humanitarian assistance entered a besieged rebel-held town near Syria's capital Sunday, the Red Cross said, in the first aid deliveries there in nearly three months.



Douma is the main town in the Eastern Ghouta region, an opposition-held enclave that is home to up to 400,000 people and which has been under a crippling government siege since 2013 .



The U.N.'s World Health Organization said Sunday it had prepared a plan to evacuate people from Eastern Ghouta.



WHO said that one civilian in Eastern Ghouta reportedly died Sunday of kidney failure, and that other patients in the area had lost their lives because of the restrictions on aid.

