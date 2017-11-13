Qatar investigates alleged currency plot

Qatar is investigating an alleged attempt to manipulate its currency during the early weeks of a Gulf political crisis, now in its sixth month, a government spokesman said Sunday. The director of Qatar's government communications office said an unidentified global financial institution – partly owned by United Arab Emirates investors – had been instructed to stop trading Qatari riyals across Europe and Asia.



Thani said Qatar had become aware of the currency issue in July but was revisiting the issue following recent media reports.



The International Labor Organization had opened in 2014 an inquiry into whether Qatar had violated its obligations under conventions aimed at preventing forced labor and failed to set up adequate legal protections for foreign workers.

