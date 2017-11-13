Nearly 30 bodies found with torture marks after Tripoli clashes

Twenty-eight bodies with bullet wounds and torture marks were discovered Saturday in an area west of Libya's capital that has recently seen clashes between rival armed factions, a local human rights group said.



Locals found the bodies near a road in the town of Al-Hira, 60 kilometers southwest of the capital Tripoli, Hamza said Sunday.



The town is in the Warshefana area, where fighting broke out last week when a coalition of forces nominally aligned with the internationally recognized government in Tripoli launched a campaign against rival armed groups, including loyalists of former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

...