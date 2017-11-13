More than 60 dead in strong quake on Iran-Iraq border

A powerful earthquake hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq Sunday, killing at least 61 people and injuring 300 in Iran, an Iranian official said. Iranian state TV said Iraqi officials had reported six deaths and 200 injuries inside Iraq, though there was no official comment from Iraq's central government.



Iranian state TV also said Iraqi officials reported more than 50 people injured in Sulaimaniyah province and about 150 in Khanaquin city.



The semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency said that at least 14 provinces in Iran had been affected by the earthquake.

...